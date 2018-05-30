Funeral services for Justin Muhs were held on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner. Burial was in the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery in Mt. Vernon. Mason Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Justin was born on December 27, 1977 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre to Harlan and Brenda (Cobb) Muhs. Justin’s early years were spent in Murdo where he enjoyed playing outdoors, riding bike, and building robots out of his toys. In 1998 Justin moved to Winner with his family and graduated from Winner High School in 1996. Justin enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1995 when he was a junior in high school serving six years as a combat engineer with the 153rd Engineer Battalion. In July 2002, Justin enlisted with the Army and joined the First Armored Division, “Old Iron Side.” This led him to nearly three years of service overseas, including Germany, and a 15-month tour in Iraq. After the military, Justin worked various jobs in Parkston, Chamberlain and Rapid City. He was a lifetime member of the Winner VFW and American Legion. Justin enjoyed history, electronics, camping, playing with his nieces, and visiting with family, and friends. Justin Muhs, 40, of Winner, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 18, 2018 in Rapid City. Justin is survived by his parents both of Winner, sister, Kendra (Phillip) Ringstmeyer and three nieces, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Justin was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Andy and Elaine Cobb, Walter and LaVee Muhs, and maternal uncles Jim and Doug Cobb.