Funeral services for Karen Ann Philben, age 68 of Springview, will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Springview. Karen Philben passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, NE. Survivors include: Son, Lance (Roxanne) Philben of Ainsworth; three grandchildren and one great-grandson; aunts, Marilyn Philben of Ainsworth and Miriam Carr of Omaha; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members Visitations for Karen Philben will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and on Thursday at the church one-hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Sandhills Cancer Fund Inc. or to the family in her name for a future designation. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.