Funeral services for Karen Raymond were held on April 29, 2017 at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth, NE, with Father Phil Flott officiating. Music was provided by Nichole Flynn and DeAnn Morse. Pallbearers were Tanner Clark, Jedd Raymond, Blain Finney, Sean Finney, Sloan Raymond, and Bateson Raymond. Honorary pallbearers were Kelcy Clark, Miranda Raymond, Eden Raymond, Emma Kennedy, and numerous nieces and nephews. Burial was in the East Park Cemetery in Ainsworth, NE. Hoch Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Karen Margaret “Peg” Raymond was the youngest of three daughters born to Thora (Heggelund) and Bateson Kimball, on February 2, 1940, in Gregory. She graduated from Gregory High School in 1958 and the University of South Dakota in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught English and business in Milbank for several years. On June 27, 1964, she married John James “Jack” Raymond and they made their home in Gregory until 1966, when they relocated to Ainsworth, NE. To this union, five children were born: Christopher James, Patricia Lynn, Pamela Sue, John Thomas and James Andrew. Peg spent many years at home raising the family while Jack ran Raymond Implement and farmed and ranched. Their children kept Jack and Peg busy, as they followed them in 4-H, rodeo, and their high school sporting and academic events. In the early 80’s she went to work for Good’s Chevrolet. In 1985, they moved to the Ender’s Lake Ranch south of Ainsworth, NE. They spent many years working side by side and Peg and Jack agreed these were some of the best years of their lives. In 2008, Jack and Peg retired and moved into Ainsworth, NE. Peg enjoyed spending Wednesday mornings with her coffee ladies. The move to Ainsworth, NE, allowed Peg to attend many of her grandchildren’s events. She found joy in her grandchildren: Jedd, Miranda, Sloan and Eden Raymond; Blaine and Sean Finney; Kelcy and Tanner Clark; Emma Kennedy and Bateson Raymond. She was a member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church, and devoted many years to teaching catechism and was an active member of the Altar Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bateson and Thora Kimball; father-in-law, James Raymond; sister and brother-in-law, Mardis and Dr. Ken McKenzie; brothers-in-law, Dr. Burt Moor and Jim Manning. She is survived by Jack, her husband of 52 years; sons, Chris (Wanda), John (Anne) and Jim all of Ainsworth, NE; daughters, Patty (Chris) Finney of Ainsworth, NE and Pam Raymond of Bassett, NE; sister, Carolyn Moor of Omaha, NE; mother-in-law, Hilda Raymond of Yankton; sisters-in-law, DeLetta (Don) Campbell of Yankton and Sue (Jack) Krage of Winona, MN; ten grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hochfuneralhome.com