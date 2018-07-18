Funeral service are scheduled for Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Winner. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. Mason Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Keith Larry Rowe was born January 22, 1938 in Winner to Frank and Edith (Carlson) Rowe, and was the youngest of three children. He attended grade school in Curlew Township where he was taught by his sister Helen and then graduated from Winner High School in 1956. That is where he met his wife, Gloria Nelson whom he married on July 4th, 1957. To this union two sons were born, Mickey Larry and Douglas Lee. Keith and Gloria made their home in Winner and later moved to the Carter area where he worked for his brother Gay for one year. After this, they moved to his parent’s farm where they resided until his death. Keith enjoyed farming and raising cattle. His sons continue to carry on this tradition today. He also enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years, where he was a pitcher and first baseman. He continued his love of the game by teaching and coaching his boys, and many others including his grandchildren. Some of Keith’s other hobbies were golf, playing cards and attending all of his grandchildrens sporting events. Keith enjoyed Sunday golf matches which pitted Keith and Doug against Mick and Barry Grossenburg. These matches were important to Keith because bragging rights were on the line. He also enjoyed traveling with his friends and also took his grandchildren on a vacation every year where several memories were made. He also spent countless hours with his faithful dog, Sale. Keith Rowe, 80, of Winner, passed away on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Center in Winner. Keith is survived by his wife, Gloria of 61 years; children Mick (Betty) Rowe, Carter; Doug (Bonita) Rowe, Carter; grandchildren Amber (Nathan) McPhee, Carter; Michelle Rowe, Sioux Falls; Autumn (Mark) Tucker, Carter; Kip (Lea) Rowe, Sioux Falls; Ryan (Shaneyl) Rowe, Carter; five great-grandchildren Gavin and Gage Tucker, Ashlynn McPhee, Max and Sid Rowe; brother-in-law Melvin (Donna) Nelson, Longview, WA; and sister-in-law Jeannie Rowe Hansen, Carter; by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He is preceded by his parents Frank and Edith Rowe, brother Gay Rowe, and sister Helen Zemina, in-laws Eugene and Vivian Nelson.