Frank Vavra was born May 11, 1941 in Winner to Dorothy Ann (Cahoy) and Frank R. Vavra, Ken spent his childhood on the family farm near Colome.

He lost his right leg in a tragic farming accident at the age of 14; the presence of first wooden and then titanium prosthetic legs never kept Ken from achieving his goals.

Following graduation from high school, Ken attended the University of South Dakota (USD) and began teaching English. Ken taught in a rural elementary school near Winner as his first employment and also taught in Waubay. He later returned to USD where he graduated with a degree in law and practiced in the Platte area prior to moving to San Diego, CA, where he spent his remaining working days operating the Escondido Bridge Center and Tax Office.

Ken was an American Contract Bridge League Life Master, a bridge director, and a bridge teacher who introduced the game to hundreds of novices and was also an avid gardener.

Kenneth F. Vavra passed away on July 17, 2018, at the age of 77 years.

Ken is survived by his son, Captain Randall James Vavra of Arlington, VA; his daughter, Professor Nichole Ann Marie Reisdorph, Parker, CO; five grandchildren: Bailey, Niclas, Georgia, Sergio, Ale; three stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters: Peg Schwartz of Gregory, Jeanne Bride of Sturgis, Claudia Opbroek of OH and by his brother Robert Vavra.

The family of Frank Vavra will be holding a memorial service at a later date.