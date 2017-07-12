Kenneth E. Graeff, 96

December 28, 1920 – May 6, 2017 Kenneth Edward Graeff, age 96, passed away quietly in his home surrounded by many family members in Oakhurst, CA. Ken was born to North Crookston homesteaders, Authur and Laura (Overman) Graeff. He concluded his school education in the 8th grade to work the ranch and learn trades. Ken joined the Army in World War II and upon his return, early into his marriage with Hope Wilber, they decided that California was the land of opportunity for them. Ken became a union electrician and helped turn the greater LA area from orchards to towns, then cities. He has joined his parents, many siblings, and his grandsons, Mark and Josh in the Kingdom of Heaven. He is survived by his wife of over 73 years, Hope; their daughters, Anne, Carla, Peggy and Kimberly; and sons, Jim and Phil. Also survived by his brother, Dick Graeff of Crookston. And many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken and Hope are members of the Oakhurst Seventh-day Adventist Church. In lieu of a church service, a Celebration of Life was held by friends and family.