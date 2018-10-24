Funeral services for Kenneth Korb were held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Winner with Pastor Justin Wheadon officiating. Music was provided by Margaret Meyer, pianist and Leslie McDaniel was in charge of registration. Casket bearers were Gary Zimbelmann, Mark Bailey, Bobby Soesbe, Tod McDaniel, Michael Korb and Miles Cross. Interment was in the Winner Cemetery with military honors conferred by the Winner VFW, Winner American Legion and the Coast Guard Honors Team. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Kenneth Korb was born May 31, 1950, at Winner, the son of Alfred and Betty Mae (Clark) Korb, the second of six children. Ken grew up on the family farm west of Winner attending rural school in Tripp County and graduated from Winner High School in 1968. He attended Mitchell Vo-Tech from 1968 to 1969 for diesel mechanic. Ken enlisted into the United States Coast Guard on September 8, 1969. He served for four years and was released from active duty on October 10, 1973 into the Coast Guard Reserves. He was discharged from the Reserves on September 7, 1975. He married Patricia Kaye Klein of Chamberlain on July 2, 1970 at the First Baptist Church in Chamberlain. He was stationed in Boston, MA and Cape Canaveral, FL. When he was discharged from active duty, Ken and Pat moved back to South Dakota in the summer of 1974. They divorced in 1990. After his discharge from active duty, Ken did farm work from 1974 to 1979. He was self-employed as a haystack mover from June 1979 to 1998. From there he made his living as an over the road truck driver hauling cattle, horses and etc. Last year he made the decision to start his own truck hauling business called Korb Transportation. Ken died doing what he loved doing, with a wrench in his hand working on his vehicles. Ken is survived by his three daughters, Kimberly Korb of Sioux Falls, Jennifer Limmer of Madison and Audra Korb of Sioux Falls; one brother, Alfred (Carol) Korb of Hastings, NE; Mary Feyereisen, her children and grandchildren; two sisters, Lila Korb of Thousand Oaks, CA, and Cathleen Pirnie of Grand Island, NE; four nephews, four nieces, two grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Betty, and two brothers, Marion and Dennis.