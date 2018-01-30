Funeral services for Lambert Stanek were held on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home in Gregory with Father Jonathan Dillon officiating. Casket bearers were Sherman Vomacka, Gary Vomacka and Aaron Vomacka. Miliary honors were conferred by the Gregory American Legion and the National Honors Program. Interment was in the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Lambert Ladimir Stanek was born on September 14, 1927, in Parshall, ND, to Frank and Flora (Drha) Stanek, the sixth child in a family of seven children. He attended school there until the family moved to South Dakota. He attended country school where he finished grade school and graduated from Dallas High School. Lambert enlisted in the Army Air Force and spent several years in Kobe, Japan with the occupation forces after WWII. After coming back home, he worked at the Fort Randall Dam and later he worked in Denver, CO at a tire factory. Lastly Lambert was employed by the Denver School System. Returning home Lambert lived at the Senior Village in Gregory until suffering a stroke. He then moved to the Avera Rosebud Country Care Center where he was a resident until the time of his death. Lambert passed away January 21, 2018 at the age of 90 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Irene who died in infancy, sister Florence McCauley, brothers Richard, Frank, and Robert, and a nephew Frank McCauley. He is survived by his sister Mable Vomacka and several nieces and nephews.