Larry Briner

Larry D. Briner, age 71 of Pinellas Park, FL, was born July 18, 1946 and passed away October 15, 2017 at the Bay Pines, VA Hospice Unit, Bay Pines, FL, due to heart conditions. Burial was in the Bay Pines National Cemetery in Bay Pines, Fl.

Larry was born in Gregory to Clifford and Bessie (Tlustos) Briner. He attended grade school in Tripp County country school, and high school in Colome and Gregory. He graduated in 1964 from Gregory High School. He enlisted in the US Army in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1968. He has resided in Florida, for the past 30 some years where he worked construction before retiring.

He is survived by his son Wade Briner of Plymouth, MN; daughter, Becky (Tom) Burdick of Mitchell; granddaughters: Isabelle and Madeline Briner and Kylee and Haley Burdick; sisters, Mary (Perry) Bleadorn of Johnston, IA and Sandy Klundt of Black Hawk, and nieces, nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, a sister June Nelson a brother Claude Briner, brother-in-law Vern (Bud) Nelson and Butch Klundt and nephews Vernon Nelson and Jason Bleadorn.