Larry D. Turner, 79, of Hatfield, PA and formerly of Ainsworth, NE passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late Emilie M. Turner, who died September 1, 2016. Born August 29, 1938 in Stuart, NE, he was the son of the late John F. and Anita (Dickau) Turner. He grew up in a small town in North-central Nebraska, fondly known by area residents as “the middle of nowhere” where he delivered newspapers and enjoyed duck hunting. He graduated from Ainsworth High School in May of 1956 and enlisted the US Navy in August of 1956. While serving our country, he completed the U. S. Naval Schools Electronics Technician, Class “A” course while stationed in Treasure Island, CA. He advanced in rank from EFSR through EFSN and from CTSN to CT2 (P1) before completing his service in August of 1959 and transferring to Reserve status. He was honorably discharged in August of 1962 and received a Good Conduct Medal. He remained a loyal Navy Veteran throughout his life and was often seen approaching other service personnel to thank them for their service. In December of 1959, Larry was hired by Remington Rand Univac in Ilion, NY as a Field Service Technician in the Electronic Service Department. He went on to work for Sperry Univac/Unisys for over 41 years, serving various roles in the organization before retiring in 2001 as the Director Service Program Management. His work allowed him to travel and experience parts of the world that he loved seeing. While in NY he met Emilie Lever. They fell in love and were married on January 7, 1961 in The Blessed Sacrament Church in Mohawk, NY following a snow storm. Their daughter, Deborah was born in July of 1962. He became a devoted father, teaching her how to ride a bike, care for her pet dog and cat as well as snowmobile and sled down local hills in the winter. He especially enjoyed watching her play high school and college sports. He and Emilie purchased their first home in Mohawk, NY where they enjoyed hosting cook-outs for family and friends. They relocated to Hatfield, PA in 1972 and made their home there. Mr. “T”, Captain “T”, Larry and Pop-Pop as he was fondly known to many, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, research-ing his family’s genealogy and taking road trips to seek out the perfect oysters, blue crabs and micro-breweries. He generously offered his technical assistance to all who needed some help with their computers or with a research project. He was a loyal Nebraska Husker and Navy football fan who became a Penn State football fan when his grandson graduated from PSU. He was truly conflicted on those rare Saturdays when PSU and NE played each other and would don his PSU tee shirt, NE sweatshirt and switch ball caps at halftime. He was a loving and supportive grandfather to both of his grand-children, Doug and Cassey. He attended every dance recital, sporting event, school activity and awards ceremony possible for them and was a constant mentor for them. Larry was an Honorary Citizen of Boys Town in NE. As a member of the Souderton-Harleysville Fish and Game Club, he enjoyed the opening weekends of trout season. He was a fierce competitor who was always game for some friendly family competition he shared with his daughter and son-in-law to see who could catch the first, largest and most fish. He truly enjoyed teaching his grandkids to fish at the kids fish days and also took them to participate in the club’s outdoor days. Larry was preceded in death by his wife and an infant daughter, Mary Lourdes. Survivors include his daughter, Deborah L. (Barry) Turner-Fox of Pittsgrove, NJ; and two grandchildren, Douglas T. Fox of Doral, FL and Cassandra R. Fox. Memorial services and funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date and are under the direction of the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home of Lansdale, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Penn State Dance Marathon “THON” 227D HUB, University Park 16802 or on line at www.thon.org. They work to find a cure for pediatric cancers.