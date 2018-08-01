Larry E. Cobb was born in Stuart, NE to Glen and Mary (Kaup) Cobb on September 5, 1937. He passed away July 21, 2018 at the age of 80 at West Holt Memorial Hospital in Atkinson, NE.

He graduated from Stuart Public High School in Stuart in 1955. Larry enlisted to the United States Army in October 1956. He was released from active duty in 1958.

Larry was married to Irene (Sam) Jansen on April 14, 1958 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. To this union born three daughters and one son; Perri Farr, Kelly Cobb, Jane Andersen and Gina Thurlow.

After Larry’s release from the Army, he and Irene came back to Stuart to raise their family. He worked for his father in the Chevrolet Dealership and in 1978 Larry purchased Cobb Chevrolet. Larry expanded the dealership to Ainsworth, Cobb Chevy, Olds, Buick and GMC Truck. Larry received numerous achievement awards from General Motors. He earned the opportunity through GM for he and Irene to travel to various countries over the years.

Larry was very involved in community activities and organizations. He was president of Stuart Public School, served on the Stuart Fire and Ambulance Department for many years, Stuart Rehabilitation Board, among others. He was very proud of his community. Larry was a member and Eucharist Minister at St. Boniface Catholic Church. He also served on the Parish Council.

Larry enjoyed spending time on his farm with his cow/calf operation. He enjoyed many different animals and enjoyed attending exotic animal auctions with his grandchildren. He had a strong love for horses which began with bare bronc riding and horse breaking at a very young age. He inspired his love of horses and animals into his grandchildren. He spent time with his grandkids riding and going on trail rides with them.

Larry put in a lot of time fishing and camping with his grandchildren. He started a tradition of yearly family camping and skiing trips that continue today. This was always something the family looked forward to. Larry was on the road a lot through the years as he traveled to grandkids’ sporting events.

He was always excited to watch the Huskers and enjoyed trips to games with family. His day began at 7:00 a.m. with his breakfast buddies. If any of us were home for the weekend he would wake us up and say, “let’s go! It’s breakfast time!” In the afternoon he would attend coffee with his afternoon coffee buddies.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Mary Cobb; brother, Russ Cobb; and son-in-law, Jack Farr.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Cobb of Stuart; children, Perri Farr of Stuart, Kelly (Kris) Cobb of Omaha, NE, Jane (Curt) Andersen of Kearney, NE and Gina Thurlow of Rising City, NE; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Pam (Pat) Brust of Everett, WA, John Cobb of Kearney, Mary Jane (Kevin) Dolan of Dallas, TX, and Marcia (Frank) Arens of Valentine, NE.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart with Father Luke Steffes presiding. Vocal music was provided by Rick Shearer, and Deb Kaup served as the organist. Song selections included “Here I Am, Lord,” “1 Bread, 1 Body,” “Only a Shadow,” “Amazing Grace” and “Lead Me, Lord.” Pallbearers were Justin Farr, Lyndie Farr, Garrett Farr, Stephanie Svoboda, Mitchell Cobb, Lauren Cobb, Jason Butterfield, Trey Andersen, Kyle Andersen, Tyler Thurlow and Chelsea Thurlow. Honorary pallbearers were all of Larry’s friends. Military rites were provided by the Stuart American Legion Post. Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson was in charge of the arrangements.