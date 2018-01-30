Funeral services for Larry Grim were held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Gregory with Pastor Royal Archer officiating. Music was provided by Geoff Smith, soloist, accompanied by Bette Fogel, pianist. Gerrie Soper, Rita Grim, Mary Kaupp and Mary Ellwanger were in charge of registration and flowers. Casket bearers were Ted Kenzy, Boyt Young, Jack Dooley, Ed Sinclair, Byron Grim, Chuck Davis, Gary Oberding, Clayton Whitney and Keith Ellwanger. Committal service was held in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Larry Grim was born January 13, 1952 in Gregory. His parents were Leonard Raymond and Irene (Stahlecker) Grim. He grew up on the family farm six miles south of Gregory. Larry was the oldest child of eight followed by Pat, Rich, Rod, Nola, Randy, Danny and Jan. Joining the family later were half-siblings Darwin and Tina. He attended Gordon School District #46 through eighth grade. Larry was 15 when his mother died and it affected the family greatly. Larry graduated from Gregory High School in 1970. At the age of 14, he started working at Soper’s Hatchery, where they became his second family. He also worked for Pat Feyereisen, Walt Whiting, and Kehn Ranch before returning to Soper’s to begin his career hauling milk. He then hauled for AMPI, Tote Inc., D & T Transport, and Olberding Trucking. Larry enjoyed farming and milking cows as his second full-time job. In his later years he started a fencing business and also helped Byron Grim with farm and machinery repair. He also enjoyed going to the dairy farms and made many lifelong friends. In 1981, Larry met Nancy Turnquist, they married and had two daughters, Rena in 1982 and Annalisa in 1986. In May of 2012, his life changed when he began a battle against cancer. Ultimately he survived the cancer but was unable to return to work. To the surprise of his doctors, he beat the odds, and lived another 4 and a half years post bone marrow transplant. During this time, he enjoyed his grandkids, Emily Grim and Knox and Briggs Hamilton. Larry entered the Corsica Nursing Home in January 2017. He passed away January 23, 2018 at the Corsica Nursing Home. Larry is survived by his wife Nancy, daughters Rena Grim and Annie (Andrew) Hamilton; grandchildren, Emily Grim, Knox and Briggs Hamilton; siblings Pat (Delbert) Klein, Rich (Sara) Grim, Rod Grim, Nola Grim (Harland), Randy Grim, Danny Grim, Jan Schrader, Darwin (Kerri) Grim, and Tina (Scott) Schmaltz; special aunts Lila Schochenmaier and Helen Grim; sisters-in-law Helen Turnquist and Donna (Don) Steppat; and brother-in-law Ron Turnquist; and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Irene Grim, infant sister and brother, Cheryl and Dennis Grim, in-laws Donald and Imogene Turnquist and brothers-in-law Larry Turnquist and Roger Turnquist.