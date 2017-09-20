Larry Moyer

Larry Leslie Moyer was born December 13, 1935 in Burke to Walter and Jennie (Mullen) Moyer. He grew up in Lucas and attended country school near Lucas and Burke High School. He was confirmed into the Catholic faith at Sacred Heart Church in Burke.

After high school he joined the army and served two years. He worked briefly in California before moving back to South Dakota and began attending the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. He graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration. During those years he worked as a carpenter and for the Gregory County Soil Conservation office, staking dams.

During his college years he met and married Carol Bowden, and they were married for 57 years. Three children were born to the marriage, Mark, Shane and Jennifer. He and Carol settled in Colome and he called that home for the rest of his life.

After college he worked at the Citizens Agency in Colome as an insurance agent. When the agency was purchased by the Farmers State Company he joined that firm, working in Winner. The Farmers State Company later became the Insurance Center. He became a partner in the firm and worked there until his retirement in 2001.

Larry enjoyed hunting deer, fishing and boating on the Missouri River .

He passed away on September 14, 2017 after a long battle with COPD.

He is survived by his wife Carol; sons Mark Moyer (Janet) and Shane Moyer (Petra); daughter Jennifer Piercy (Jason); one sister, Vicki Davis (Ron); granddaughters Molly Jasper (Chris), Emily Moyer, Clare Moyer, Enya Moyer, and Wren Piercy; grandson Finn Piercy; three cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents Walter and Jennie; older sister Gail Tietgen and nephew Jeff Tietgen.