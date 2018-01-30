Leola Ronfeldt

Funeral services for Leola Ronfoldt were held on Friday, January 26, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Kotrba- Smith Funeral Home in Gregory with Pastor Allen Bouslaugh officiating. Music was provided by Jeffrey Neuberger, April Hodges and Roy King. Kathy Johnson was in charge of registration. Casket bearers were David Ronfeldt, Mathew Opbroek, Andy Ronfeldt, Clay Opbroek, Michael Ronfeldt and Ray Felton. Committal services were held in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Eileen was born on January 23, 1923 in Mullen to Lee and Pearl (Dappen) Stevicks. When she was 19, she met Carl Ronfeldt and they were married on October 31, 1942 in Butte, NE. For most of their married life, they farmed in the Gregory and Dallas area. Carl and Eileen moved into Gregory in the 70’s and then to Colome in the 80’s. At the age of 40, Eileen learned to drive. Eileen had a green thumb for growing plants and babies. She always had a song in her ear, poem on her lips, and Jesus in her heart. For a woman who only acquired an eighth grade education, she taught thousands how to live a true an honest life full of love. She had a heart for those who wished to be something more than they could be and she helped them achieve it - walking through recovery with addicts, assisting those with disabilities to live life to the fullest, cradling babies who were inconsolable, and mentoring children who struggled to learn. She held many jobs over the years, working as a house painter and personal caregiver in the Gregory, Colome and Winner areas and as a housekeeper at the University Hospital in Denver, CO. Eileen was an accomplished cook and quilter, and lifelong member of the Rosebud Rebekah Lodge and the Assembly of God Church. Leola “Eileen” (Stevicks) Ronfeldt died at Lake Andes Care Center on Friday, January 19, 2018 in Lake Andes at the age of 94. Eileen is survived by her children, William “Bill” (Karen) Ronfeldt, Blanchard, IA, Derald Ronfeldt, Rapid City and Carla (Jeffrey) Neuberger, Spearfish; daughter-in-law, Debra Ronfeldt, Lake Andes; son-inlaw Gary Metzger, Bismarck, ND; sister-in-law Mary Stevicks, Dallas; brother-in-law John Holub, Burke; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews, and family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Ronfeldt; children, Dorothy Pastian, Florence Felton, Norman Ronfeldt, Janice Metzger, four infant children, grandson Travis Ronfeldt, siblings Melvin Stevicks, Maude King, Iva King, Neoma Holub, and Laurel Stevicks.