Funeral services for Leola Ulmer were held on Saturday, Aril 21, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the St. John Lutheran Church in Gregory with Pastor Marcus Ring officiating. Music was provided by the congregation, accompanied by Leanne Sinclair, pianist. Kelly Jensen and Mackenzie Ulmer were in charge of registration. Casket bearers were Leola’s grandchildren and honorary casket bearers were Doris Olson and Leola’s coffee ladies. Committal services will be held in the Czech Cemetery at a later date. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Leola Mae Ulmer was born February 9, 1944 to Jerry and Esther (Slykhuis) Vavruska in Gregory. She grew up on different farms south of Gregory with her siblings Lois (Ron) Sinclair, Larry (Carol) Vavruska, and Lucille (Mark) Bradley. In 1960 she married a neighbor boy, Larry Ulmer, and to this union four children were born Cindy, Jeffrey, Carla, and Timothy. Larry and Leola moved to Kadoka shortly after their marriage where Larry worked on the missile sites. This is where Cindy was born. They then returned to the Gregory area where they worked on various farms. Jeff and Carla then came along on these journeys. In 1969 they moved to the Naper, NE, area where Tim was then born. They purchased their own farm southwest of Naper, NE, in 1975 and also milked cows. In 2000 they sold the farm and moved to Gregory. In 2003 with farming still in their blood, they bought a farm and moved to Freeman. Returning to their roots, Larry and Leola moved back to Gregory in 2009. Leola worked for many years along side Larry working on the farm and milking cows. She obtained her Nursing Assistant Certification and worked at Butte Healthcare Center. While in Gregory she worked at the Gregory Hospital and later at Silver Threads. While they lived in Freeman she was employed at Bormann Manor in Parkston. Leola enjoyed her garden while she was still able, putting together puzzles, and reading. She also enjoyed going out with her coffee group and visits from her special “adopted sister” Doris Olson. Leola suffered a heart attack in 1996, then later a stroke in 2000 which left her struggling with dementia. Leola passed away in her home on April 17, 2018 at the age of 74 years. Joining Jesus, she follows her parents Jerry and Esther Vavruska, brother-in-law Mark Bradley, parents-in-law Albert and Hilda Ulmer, brothers-in-law Wayne and Harold Ulmer, and sister-in-law Irma Ulmer. She is survived by her husband Larry of Gregory, four children Cindy (Rylan) Lindgren of Fairfax, Jeffrey (Debbie) Ulmer of Atlanta, GA, Carla (Vic) Warnke of Gregory, and Timothy Ulmer (Kallene) of Woonsocket; her grandchildren Tonya (Dustin), Tina, Tamara, Kyle, Kayla, Brandon (Kelly), Megan, Lucas, Terrence (MacKenzie), and Trey; five great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.