Funeral services for Lila Mullen were held on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. John Lutheran Church in Gregory with Pastor Ryan Janke officiating and Pastor Marcus Ring assistant officiant. Music was provided by the congregation accompanied by Leanne Sinclair, organist. Annie Johnson and Sherry Opbroek were in charge of registration and Lisa Mikkelsen and Carol Moyer were flower attendants. Casket bearers were Rick Smith, Ray Smith, Mike Winckler, LTC, Sam Moyer, Dwain Jolin and Wes Jolin. Honorary casket bearers were Esther Shattuck, Evonne Heermann and Mary Jane Smith. Interment was in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Lila was born December 5, 1924, to Bill and Lena (Besmer) Kerner at home near Jamison, NE. She attended school at the local district school through the eighth grade. Lila moved with her family to the Lucas area in 1947, where she met Frank, and married November 27, 1948. Their family was complete when Ann was born. Frank and Lila worked together ranching in the Lucas area, with Lila, a homemaker, basker and cooker. Lila loved children, cherishing visits from neighbor children, making time for games and snacks. Lila was confirmed and attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Jamison, NE, until joining St. John Lutheran in Gregory. She remained a member until 2009, at which time she joined Christ Lutheran in Winner. Some of Lila’s favorite activities were riding horses, reading, gardening, visiting with friends, and playing games with neighborhood children and friends. She and Frank spent many evenings with their friends, playing games and cards. They moved into Gregory in 1996, where they continued to enjoy these activities with new friends. Lila Lorraine Mullen passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017. Lila is survived by her daughter, Dr. Ann (Paul) Morehouse; granddaughter, Dr. Lisa (Don) Even, great-grandkids Frank, Tucker and Taylor; sister Esther Rogers; brother Jack; along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank, brother Fred, and sister Violet Herman.