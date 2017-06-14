Linda Drobny

Funeral services for Linda LouAnn Drobny, age 55, of O’Neill, NE were held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill, NE. Burial followed in the Dorsey Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill, NE, was in charge of arrangements. Linda LouAnn Martin was born June 5th, 1961 in Gregory, to Henry and Reba (Goodman) Martin. She was raised on a farm outside of Naper, NE. Linda moved to O'Neill, NE, in 1975 with her mother and younger sister after her father passed away. She graduated with the class of 1979 from O'Neill Public High School. On October 10th, 1981, Linda married Mark Drobny at the Assembly of God Church in O'Neill, NE. The couple made their first home near rural Dorsey, NE. They later moved to O'Neill, NE, in 1985. To this family, three children were born: Melissa Kay, Melanie Ann and Michael Lee. Linda opened her home to many young children as a home daycare provider for many years. She then worked as a clerk at various stores in O'Neill for several years. Linda enjoyed many things in her spare time; from tending to her flowers, planning camping trips, visiting the zoo, watching the races, going fishing and going on motorcycle rides with Mark. Linda enjoyed playing cards, cooking and baking. Most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren: Payton Michael, Mckinleigh Mae and Emerlie LouAnn. Linda LouAnn Drobny passed away at her home on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 after a 13 year battle with cancer. Linda is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mark Drobny of O'Neill, NE, and her three children and three grandchildren; Melissa, Aaron, Payton and Mckinleigh Lotspeich of Columbus, NE, Melanie, Jacob, and Emerlie Nincehelser of Columbus, NE; and Michael Drobny of O'Neill, NE; seven siblings, Lois Kay Martin of Atkinson, NE, Henry (Julia) Martin of Tipton, IA, Kenny Martin of O’Neill, NE, James Martin of Inman, Larry Martin of Inman, Betty Martin of O’Neill, NE, and Marcine Osborn of Alameda, CA; her mother-in-law as well as brother and sister in-laws; Margaret Drobny, Marlene (Larry) Moeller, Marlin (Julie) Drobny, Marlo (Pat) Drobny, Rita Drobny and Joe Yantzi; and by numerous other family members and close friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Reba; father-in-law, Marvin Drobny; sister, Anita Waterman; brother-in-law Kenny Drobny and sister-in-law Mary Yantzi.