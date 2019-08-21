Editor’s Note: In the August 14, 2019 edition, we had this obituary listed as John not Lohn D. Finley. Sorry for the error.

Lohn D. Finley, 88, died July 7, 2019, in Morgan Hospital in Colorado.

He was born June 28, 1931 in Johnstown, NE to Oscar S. Finley and Rosa (Brown).

Finley served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After the war, he returned to Nebraska for a short time. Then he went to work with the Bureau of Reclamation in September 1957. He married Mary B. Pierce on April 26, 1952, and they had four daughters.

Finley was a long time member and PER of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808. He enjoyed sports, traveling and spending time with family.

Mr. Finley was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, five sisters and a granddaughter.

Survivors include his wife, Mary B. Finley; daughters, Vicky (Mathew) Sheehy, Sharon (Gregg) Dameron, Kathryn (Rick) Mansheim and Crystal (Scott) Dalton; sister, Mary Ann (Finley) Moore of Ainsworth; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A prayer service was held for Lohn Finley on July 13, 2019 at the Smokey Hill Methodist Church in Centennial, CO. Internment will be June 27, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery, Salida, CO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Shriners Children’s Hospital with Lewis & Glenn Funeral Home.