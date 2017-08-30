Lois M. Randall

Lois Maxi ne (Goodwin) Randall was born on April 7, 1923 near Bassett, the fifth of eight children born to Loyd and Myrt le ( R e e v e s ) Goodwin. She passed from this life on August 14, 2017 at her assisted living home in Anthem, AZ. She lived in Bassett until she graduated from Rock County High School in 1940. Lois enjoyed teaching in rural schools in Rock and Brown counties for five years. On August 29, 1945 she married Robert F Randall. Bob and Lois made their home on their ranch 10 miles west of Wood Lake until his death in 1977. When their children were ready to attend high school, the Randalls established a home in Valentine. After the children left for college, Bob and Lois enjoyed weekends in town where she resided permanently after she was widowed. Their children, Bob, Judy and Tom all graduated from Valentine High School (‘66,’67,’71) and furthered their education at universities in Colorado, Missouri and Nebraska. Dr. Bob resides in Atkinson. Judy Millsap lives in Anthem, AZ. Tom (Cindy Tetherow) make their home in Blair. Tom and Cindy have two children: Nathan and Gabrielle. Nathan (Lauren Majesty) resides in Cullman, AL with their four daughters; Arianna, Luciene, Penelope and Magnolia and son, Grayson. Gabrielle Schawebeck (Tracy) lives in North Bend. She and Tracy have two sons, Wyatt and Emmett. Judy has two sons, Ryan and Eric. Ryan lives in Atlanta, GA and has three daughters: Solene, Simone and Giselle who live in Long Beach, CA with their mother, Shelly Foster Millsap. Eric and Janeen have two sons, Locke and Axten and reside in Phoenix, AZ. Ryan and Eric’s father, Chris Millsap also lives in Phoenix, AZ. Preceding Lois in death were her husband, “Bunkhouse” Bob, her parents, Loyd and Myrtle Goodwin, in-laws, Roy Randall and Mildred Randall, her siblings and their spouses, Mildred Goodwin, Dora Hallgrimson (Carl) Brockman (Fritz), Elmer Goodwin (Berniece Schlepp), Wayne Goodwin (Sue Beaver), Elwood Goodwin (Carol King) and Phyllis Davis (Bill). Also preceding her were Bob’s brothers and their wives; Al Randall (Dorothy), Chet Randall (Norma), Bill Randall (Roma). Surviving Lois are her three children, four grands and 12 great grands, her youngest sister, Vanita West (Paul), sister-in-law, Sharon (Gremm) Goodwin who was married to Elwood for many years after Carol’s death, several cousins, many beloved nieces and nephews, some former students and old and new friends. Times of celebrating Lois’ life are being planned for October 13 in Omaha and October 16 in Valentine.