Loretta Tiensvold, 98 passed away at Pine View Manor on July 22, 2018 with her granddaughter and great granddaughter by her side. She was born December 14, 1919 in Gordon to Percy Delois and Delcie Sipp. She was the oldest of four siblings. Loretta was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. She went to grade school in a country school near Gordon and attended Gordon High School. She met the love of her life at a dance at which he was playing the drums. They were married July 8, 1937. To this union four daughters were born all of whom survive.

She helped her husband on the farm and in 1963 they bought the Antler Motel in Rushville which they ran until their retirement in 1975. After the death of her husband she moved to Salt Lake City, UT where her daughter lived and worked in their laundromat on weekends until she moved to Valentine in 1993. She was a caregiver and worked in the laundry at Cherry County Hospital for ten years. She was in Pine View from 2009 until the time of her death.

Baking angel food cakes from scratch, bowling, and painting porcelain dolls were her favorite things to do.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Winnie; two sisters, Margerite, and Hazel; and great great grandson.

Survivors are her four daughters, Beverly and Dean Kockrow of Valentine, NE, Virginia “Ginger” and Gordon Ragsdale of Nissua, MN, Lois Jean and Jim Kearns of Salt Lake City, UT; and Shirley and Tom Mangan of Helena, MT; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral was held Monday July 30, 2018 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Valentine, NE. Burial was at the Fairview Cemetery in Rushville, NE. at 2:00 p.m. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of the arrangements.