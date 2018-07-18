Funeral services for Lucille Schnabel were held on Monday, July 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Burke with Pastor David Schmidt, officiating. Music was provided by Stan and Connie Bicek, accompanied by Randy Sachtjen. Joan Hauf was in charge of registration. Casket bearers were Dustin Schnabel, Reggie Schnabel, Jeff Wagner, Jody Wagner, Jerry Haskell and Gary Haskell. Usher was Tom Sanborn. Burial was in the Winner Cemetery. Kotrba- Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Lucille Arlene (Davenport) Schnabel was born May 10, 1924 at the rural home of her parents, Clarence and Marcia (Johnson) Davenport in Charles Mix County. She joined a sister who was four years old. The family moved to Tripp County around 1930. Lucille attended Star Prairie grade school and Winner High School. On July 24, 1942, Lucille married Henry Schnabel in the Lutheran parsonage in Valentine, NE by Reverend Fritze. She was baptized and confirmed in the WELS church on August 19, 1945. Four children were born into this union. They lived on a farm near the elder Schnabel’s most of their married life, retiring to Gregory in 2005. Lucille was a busy housewife, raising chickens and planting a big garden. In later years she raised a flower garden (and Henry did the vegetable garden). Lucille was active at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She attended Ladies Aid regularly and taught both Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of LWMS and attended meetings in the Rosebud circuit and held several offices. Lucille attended the LWMS convention for several years. Lucille belonged to the Home Extension Club for 55 years and attended all the local meetings until the last year of her life. She was active in Tripp County Days and attended several national conventions representing her state of South Dakota. She was also a member in the American Legion Auxiliary in Colome, SD for 42 years. Lucille passed away Monday, July 9, 2018, at Avera Rosebud Country Care Center at the age of 94 years. Lucille is survived by her children Sherry Mansheim, Billings, MT, Lucie Jean Schnabel, Gregory, and Randy Schnabel and wife Lenda of Dallas; sister Darlene Haskell of Clearfield; grandsons Jeff Wagner and wife Teri, Laurel, MT, Jody Wagner, Brooklyn Park, MN, Reggie Schnabel, Gregory, Dustin Schnabel and wife Amber, Mitchell; granddaughter Kirsten Metcalf and husband Zach, Richland, WA; step grandchildren JoLynn Herman and Michael, Miles City, MT, and Joe Mansheim and wife Jean, Kinsey, MT; five great-grandsons; two great- granddaughters; two step-great-grandsons; three step-great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was Henry, her husband of 75 years, son Reginald Schnabel, sister Velva Sanborn, infant brother Leslie Davenport, her parents, and brothers-in-law Wesley Haskell and Warren Sanborn.