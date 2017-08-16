Funeral services for Lucille Williamson were held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gregory with Father Jonathan Dillon, officiating. Altar servers were Allison and Eli Ekroth and lector was G.W. Ekroth. Connie Hall was in charge of registration. Casket bearers were Brett Holmberg, Scott Holmberg, Jason Teigh, Austin Schroeder, Jaden Schroeder and Nate Thomas. Honorary casket bearers were all of Lucille’s grandchildren. Music was provided by Geoff Smith, soloist, accompanied by Laura Malm, pianist. Interment was in the Winner City Cemetery in Winner. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Lucille Marie Williamson was born on February 28, 1925 in Jefferson to Napoleon and Florence (Trudeau) Bertrand. Lucille was married on October 28, 1950 to James “Tiny” Williamson. They had five children. She liked to read, sew, crochet, and grow a big garden. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to fish with her son and special friend Bob. She worked at the City Liquor Store in Gregory and numerous cafes in Winner throughout her life and was a life-time member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries. Lucille passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Facility at the age of 92. Lucille is survived by her two daughters Barbara and Duane Holmberg, Golden, MO, and Bonnie and Ronald Teigh, Winner; two sons James and Jean Williamson, Luverne, MN, and Doug and Jami Williamson, Rapid City; sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Preceding her in death are her husband James “Tiny” Williamson, one son Donald Williamson Sr., her parents Napoleon and Florence Bertrand, two brothers Armond and Romeo, and one sister Leetta.