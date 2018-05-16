Funeral services for Lydia Story were held on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Colome with Pastor Don Windsperger officiating. Music was provided by Janet Cerv, organist. Nona Meyer and Betty Tideman were flower attendants and Delores Krizan and Krista Meyer were in charge of registration. Casket bearers were Jim Meyer, Geoff Meyer, Ted Kahler, Brad Kahler, Monte Krizan and Dennis Lehmann. Burial was in the Colome City Cemetery in Colome. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Lydia Kay (Kahler) Story was born on November 24, 1925, to Paul and Katharina (Schamber) Kahler in Colome. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church west of Colome. Lydia went to country school and helped with work at home. Lydia met William J. Story and later while he was home on furlough they were married in Colome on November 30, 1944. When Bill completed his military service in the Army in December of 1945 they worked on several farms in the Witten area. In 1950, they were able to buy a farm in Tripp County northeast of Winner which became their home for 53 years. She worked at the old General Hospital and with Mrs. Best at the store in Witten. Lydia enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Colome. Lydia passed away on May 7, 2018 at the age of 92 years at Countryside Home in Madison, NE. Lydia is survived by her three sons, Kenneth (Cami) Story, Norfolk, NE, Wallace (Marcia) Story, Danville, IL, and Don (Jackie) Story, Dallas; her seven grandchildren, Kiley, Jesse, Amber, Tara, Mariah, Tiffany, and Nicholas; and two sisters Martha Bender and Mabel Lehmann both of Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, Harry, Fred, Rudy, Leonhart, John, and Paul, and six sisters, Rose Kotzebue, Adeline Bender, Erna Kinzer, Lucille, Dorothy, and Flora Mae.