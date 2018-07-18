Funeral services for Lyle Shaffer were Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Gregory with Pastor Royal Archer officiating. Music was provided by Geoff Smith and Barb Durfee, soloists, accompanied by Barb Durfee. Bruce and Alice Shaffer and Barb Fenenga were in charge of registration. Casket bearers were Tammi Onigkeit, Angela Stas, Nichole Matucha, Cassandra Shaffer, Chad Christensen, Jessica Shaffer, Alissa Luden, Amy Penning and Gwen Schroeder. Honorary casket bearers were all of Lyle’s great-grandchildren and Lyle’s great-great-grandchildren. Burial was in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Lyle Earl Shaffer was born February 3, 1922 to Orlando (OB) and Fannie Shaffer. He joined three brothers, two half-sisters and two halfbrothers on the family homestead northwest of Dixon. The eight children were joined by a cousin, Evon Davis Soesbe, who came to live with them when she was 3 years old. All of the Shaffer children attended the Lincoln School, which was 1 ½ miles north of their home. In May 1936, Lyle’s father rented the farm to his daughter and son-inlaw for the summer. Lyle and his brother Bill went with their parents to Medford, Oregon, to visit their grand-parents. Lyle did most of the driving in the 1936 Ford, and the route to Oregon took them through Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. OB decided he did not want to stay, so they returned to South Dakota in time to harvest grain. The trip was quite an adventure for 14-year-old Lyle. Lyle’s first car was a 1936 Chevy, which he used to drive his brother Harold and Harold’s girlfriend, Doris Bailey, on dates. After Harold and Doris were married, Lyle and Betty continued to date until they married on January 2, 1942 in Butte, NE. Lyle and Betty lived with his parents for a year before moving to a farm near Colome where he farmed with his brother Kenneth. Lyle moved back to the homestead and took over the family farm when his dad retired in 1948. Daughter Janice was born in October 1944, and was followed by sons Jerry in November 1946, Richard in September 1948, and Kenneth in November 1954. The family continued to live on the Shaffer farm throughout Lyle’s life. As a child, Lyle worked hard alongside his father and brothers on the farm. His dad had a threshing machine and worked through the fall harvesting for the neighbors. As a teenager, Lyle was able to handle a team of horses on a bundle rack by himself. Lyle farmed and raised cattle all his life, with model A John Deere tractors replacing horses, and bigger tractors replacing the Model A. In the 1970’s, Dick and Sally joined the family farming operation. Lyle remained actively farming until just last year, helping stack bales using a combine equipped with a bale fork. Lyle and Betty were members of the Dixon and Iona communities. They organized a 4-H club, which all of their children belonged to; they helped establish the Iona Methodist church, which they attended until the church closed in 2014. Lyle enjoyed baseball, both playing and coaching, and watching on TV in later years. He coached Dixon ‘Teener’ teams that Dick and Jerry played on. His dream trip was a day at a Twin’s game with Jerry, Dick and Ken in 2011. After spending many summers coaching baseball, Lyle decided the family should try something new. He bought a boat and the entire family spent Sundays during the summer at the Missouri River until after the older children went to college. Betty died in September 2013, ending a marriage of 71 years. Lyle continued to live on the farm until his health failed and he entered the hospital in May 2018. Lyle died July 10, 2018 at Avera Gregory Hospital. Lyle was preceded in death by his wife Betty; brothers Kenneth, Harold, and William; infant sisters Lucille and Georgia; half-brothers Sanford and Vilas, half-sisters Vivian McCollam and Lula Springer; and great-grandson Brennan Matucha. He is survived by his children Janice (Marvin) Christensen of Iona; Jerry (Yolanda) Shaffer of Lake Jackson, TX; Dick (Sally) Shaffer of Dixon; Ken (Laurie) Shaffer of Lennox; nine grandchildren: Tammi (Troy) Onigkeit of Casper, WY; Angela (Kip) Stas of Rigby, ID; Gwen (Michael Dulle) Schroder, NY; Nikki (Loris) Matucha of Burke; Cassandra Shaffer of Colorado Springs, CO; Chad (Audrey) Christensen of Pierre; Jessica Shaffer of Chamberlain; Alissa (Jeremy) Luden of Lennox; Amy (Ryan) Penning of Parker; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren: and cousin Evon (Davis) Soesbe.