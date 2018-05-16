Funeral services for Madonna Peterson were held on Monday, May 14, 2018, at Clausen Funeral Home in Burke. Burial was in the Herrick Cemetery in Herrick. Madonna J. Peterson, 74, of Greeley, CO passed away May 7, 2018. She was born in Stuart, NE on March 25, 1944 to Howard J. and Marjorie (Goodman) Hovey. The family moved to Nebraska and she graduated from Naper High School, Naper, NE in 1962. On August 15, 1965, she married Neal F. Peterson at the Congregational Church in Norfolk, NE and they celebrated 52 years together. Madonna attended beauty school and later worked for Tran-Tec factory in Columbus, NE. The family moved to Colorado in 1998. They were members of the Milliken Presbyterian Church and she enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and loved animals. Survivors include her husband, Neal of Greeley, CO; daughter, Julie (Mike) Beller of Humphrey, NE; two grandsons, Tristan and Tate Beller; four brothers, Bob, Gary (Raedene), Larry and Dean Hovey. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Alvin. South Dakota. Visitation will be Monday prior to the services at the funeral home.