Marenna (Roni) Rose Shaffer Theis-Raymond passed away in her home on March 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date. Marenna was born on December 12, 1939 at Brunswick, NE to Leo and Hyacinth (Nothem) Shaffer. She was the first girl and second child of six. She attended St. Ledgers Academy at Creighton, NE and graduated in May 1959.

On November 11, 1959 she married Harold Theis of Plainview, NE. Harold died December 25, 2010 after 51 years of marriage. They were blessed with four children: Susan, Jill, David and Tom.

Harold and Marenna were long time owners of H & R Food Center. Marenna was an active member of St. Pius Catholic Church. She held office in the Alter society, was a Lector, Eucharistic minister and in the choir. She taught religious education for over 15 years. She was on the library board and was a member of the ABC Club and volunteered as a Pink Lady at the hospital and the Thrift Store. She loved reading, bridge, golfing and knitting. Poetry, short story writing and painting were favorite past times. She was an avid Husker fan. Her three grandchildren, Jon, Amanda and Hailey were her delight.

On January 2, 2019 she was blessed to marry Jack Raymond. They fully enjoyed their time together dancing, playing cribbage and driving through the Sandhills pastures.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Raymond of Ainsworth; daughter, Jill (Dennis) McBride of Ainsworth; sons, David (Rhonda) Theis of Ainsworth and Tom (Pam) Theis of Johnstown, NE; three grandchildren; step-sons, Chris (Wanda) Raymond of Ainsworth, John Raymond of Ainsworth and Jim Raymond of Ainsworth; step-daughters, Patty (Chris) Finney of Ainsworth and Pam Raymond of Bassett, NE; nine stepgrandchildren; brothers, Jon (Joyce) Shaffer of Grand Island, NE, Gene (Pat) Shaffer of Creighton, NE and Mike (Julane) Shaffer of Plainview, NE; sister, Ann (Warren) Wortman of Creighton, NE; sister-in-law, Fran Shaffer of Niobrara, NE; In-laws, Marvin and Barb Theis of Creighton and Bob Theis of Fairmont; nieces, nephews and other family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harold; brother, Larry; and daughter, Susan. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family for future designation.