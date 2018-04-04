Funeral services for Marian Matson were held Thursday, March 29, at 10:30 a.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Mitchell. Burial was in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory. Bittner Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements. Marian Frances Matson was born April 1, 1916 to Raymond and Celia (Long) Moore in Witten. She graduated from Witten High School. After high school she attended beauty school. She moved to Gregory and married Charles Tilton in 1938 where they owned and operated a Ford Dealership. She moved to Florida in 1961. In 1969 Marian married Donald Matson in Mitchell. Marian enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, camping, and traveling around in their motorhome. She was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Mitchell, the Women’s Auxiliary, and served on the Board of Trustees for the Methodist Hospital. Marian “Tilton” Matson, age 101, of Mitchell, formerly of Gregory, died Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Avera Brady Health. She is survived by her son, Robert (Deb) Tilton, Mitchell; step-son, Rick Matson, Columbia, MO; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Charles and Donald; infant son, Charles Tilton; grandson, Dustin Tilton; two brothers and one sister; and step-daughter-in-law, Rosemary Matson.