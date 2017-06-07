Funeral services for Marie Dostal were held on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Kotrba- Smith Funeral Home in Gregory with Pastor Mark Tuttle officiating. Music was provided by Pastor Mark Tuttle and Evelyn Rezac was in charge of registration. Casket bearers were AJ Dostal, Zach Dostal, Parker Harding, Bobbie Soesbe, Doug Hottovy and Andrew Yellow Bird. Interment was in the Lucas Cemetery in Lucas. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Marie Jane Dostal was born December 6, 1934 at home near Lucas, to Mexico (Max) York and Leona Deering York. Marie graduated from Gregory High School and had to choose between nursing school and marriage. Marriage won out and she married Deward Dostal in 1953. They lived in Topeka, KS where son David was born. Then they moved to Northome, MN to cut timber and raise chickens and cattle. They and Dewey’s parents purchased 800 acres which they still possess. Daughter Helen was born in Bemidji, MN. Seeking warmer weather they then moved to Valentine, NE before moving back to the Gregory area. They purchased a ranch north of Burke in order to milk cows which later became a beef cattle operation. Edward, Daniel, Richard, and Alec were born during this time period. Deward and Marie ran the family ranches by Burke and near Carlock for many years raising feeder cattle. Marie enjoyed gardening, going to auctions, and playing bingo at the nearby casinos. Marie passed away on May 23, 2017 from complications following a stroke at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls at the age of 82. Preceding her in death were her parents, sister Maxine, brother Donald, husband Deward, grandson Steven, and twin great-grandsons Trent and Ray Harding. Surviving are children David (Barb) of Temple, TX, Helen Harding, Burke, Ed (Annie), Carlock, Daniel (Naomi), Gregory, Richard, Hot Springs, and Alec, Gregory; former daughter-in-law Sally; grandchildren Joseph, Jonathan, Trent (Amber), Ashley (Euel), Jennifer (Doug), Shelby (Zach), Parker, Addie, Heather, Sara, Matt, AJ (Lily), Zach (Amber), Hannah, Doug, Paul, and Krystal; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Gary (Jane) York and Dale (Ilean) York; sisters Norma Willuweit Dobesh and Ellen (Tim) Corcoran.