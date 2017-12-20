Funeral services for Marvelyn Manke, age 72, formerly of Bonesteel were held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clausen Funeral Home in Burke. Burial was in the Rosebud Cemetery in Bone-steel. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Marvelyn was born on September 13, 1945 in Mitchell to parents, Vernal and Flerida Glynn. Marvelyn Manke was a woman of God who loved and cherished her family beyond what words could describe. Growing up Marvelyn had wonderful times out dancing with her parents and younger sister. As a working mother of four she was always putting her children first and her role as a grandparent and great-grandparent was purely where her happiness came from. Marvelyn enjoyed reading her scriptures and sharing the word of our Lord. In spare time, she spent many days shopping, always for those who surrounded her. Playing cards was a passion she handed down to many generations. Through playing cards you shared much laughter and many endless smiles that made your cheeks hurt. Marvelyn would want her family to celebrate her life by spreading the love, kindness, and prayer that she instilled into their lives. She is survived by her children: son Kerry Odenbach and wife Bobbi, daughter Carmen Cox, son Lemars Manke, daughter Lavonne Smith and spouse Richard Roper, and son-in-law Paul Smith; grandchildren, Cory Manke, Shawndraya Ferro and husband Darick, Chase Smith, Chantel Vincent and husband Casey, Shayne Clements, TJ Harrell, Kandi Harrell, Kylie Smith, and Kaiden Smith; five great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.