Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Day of Valentine went to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Linden Court, North Platte. Funeral Services were Friday, April 27, 2018 at the Valentine United Methodist Church with Pastor Will Deeds officiating. Burial followed in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Visitation with family was Thursday, April 28, 2018 at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines. Betty Day, the daughter of Theodore and Alberta Jensen was born September 27, 1935 at the family ranch in the Goose Creek Area outside of Purdum. Betty was the oldest of nine children. She grew up on the family ranch and being the oldest, assisted her parents with all the work associated with a ranching operation She attended and graduated from Dunning High School in 1953. After graduation, Betty began her career in Commercial Banking that included Banks in Purdum and Dunning. However, her primary banking position was with First National Bank in Valentine where she ascended to the position of Vice President. On February 5, 1955, Betty was united in marriage to George E. Day at Dunning. To this union three children Rick, Cindy and Don were born. They made their home in Dunning until their permanent move to Valentine in 1968. Betty was a devoted wife, parent and grandparent. She and George enjoyed spending time at the Day Family Ranch near Dunning. Betty took delight in the serenity and solitude that only the Nebraska Sandhills can provide. Betty was also a devoted Bank Officer. Spending time and assisting bank customers was incredibly gratifying to her personally. If a customer truly needed quality assistance at the bank, you could count on Betty to service your account competently, professionally and with a smile! Survivors include son, Rick and Lana Day of North Platte; daughter, Cindy and Steve Scranton of Sidney; son, Don of Valentine; grandson, Ryan and Kayleen Scranton; great granddaughter, Hattie Elizabeth of Lincoln; grandson, Matt Scranton of Fort Worth, TX. Other direct survivors are siblings, Helen and Ambrose Podraza of Columbus; Lucille Beck of Des Moines, IA; Coleen and Richard Murphy of McCook; Ron and Lue Jensen of Chadron; Deb and Griff Carfield of Lebanon; Dianne and Steve Lickliter of Alliance; Jaci and Mike Peterson of Weissert and sister-in-law, Patty Glidden of Mullen. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents, Father and Mother-in-law, Harold and Irma Day and brother, Roland Jensen. Memorials may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary or the American Legion Post 90 in Valentine. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines is entrusted with funeral arrangements.