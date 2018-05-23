A celebration of life for Mary-Ellen Zimbelman was held at 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 18, 2018 at Peace Lutheran Church in Estacada, OR. Longtime Estacada, OR, resident, Mary-Ellen Zimbelman, died at her home on Monday, May 14, 2018. She was 76. A graveside for her cremated remains will be held at a later date in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Gregory. Mary-Ellen Frances Martin was born January 8, 1942 in Newark, NJ to George and Elmira (Finney) Martin. She graduated from high school there. She was married and had two children Judy and David. She and her children moved to Estacada, OR, where she went to work for Timberlake Job Corps in 1976. That is where she met Gil. On July 2, 1977 they were married at Peace Lutheran Church. Gil and Mary-Ellen moved on their property in a camper and later built a cabin. They had one child Christina. Mary-Ellen was a member of the church for over 40 years. She enjoyed sewing, baking and gardening. She volunteered many hours while Christina was in school. Survivors include her husband, Gil; daughters, Christina (John) Van Houte, Judy Palmer; son, David Israel; sister, Kathy Martin; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Estacada Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.