A celebration of her life was held for Mary- Ellen Zimbelman at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 18, 2018 at Peace Lutheran Church, Estacada, CO.

A graveside for her cremated remains was held on August 18, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Gregory.

Mary-Ellen Frances Martin was born January 8, 1942 in Newark, NJ to George and Elmira (Finney) Martin. She graduated from high school there. She was married and had two children Judy and David. She and her children moved to Estacada, CO, where she went to work for Timberlake Job Corps in 1976. That is where she met Gil. On July 2 1977 they were married at Peace Lutheran Church. Gil and Mary-Ellen moved on their property in a camper and later they built a cabin. They had one child Christina. Mary-Ellen was a member of the church for over 40 years. She enjoyed sewing, baking and gardening. She volunteered many hours while Christina was in school.

Mary-Ellen Zimbelman died at her home on Monday, May 14, 2018. She was 76.

Survivors include her husband, Gil; daughters, Christina (John) Van Houte, Judy Palmer; son, David Israel; sister, Kathy Martin; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.