Mary Lee Kern Baker was born October 7, 1925 in Robinson, KS to Jesse and Ione Kern. She passed away Thursday, February 15, 2018 in Ainsworth, NE.

Due to inclement weather, the Celebration of Life Gathering for Mary L. Baker was postponed until Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall at the Ainsworth Methodist Church. There will be a short program followed by light refreshments. Graveside services will be held for the family at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the Ainsworth Methodist Church or the Ainsworth Senior Center. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth assisted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hochfuneralhome.com.