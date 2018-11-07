Marylouise Giles

Marylouise Hanna was born June 17, 1927 in Wood Lake, NE to Myrtle Mickelson and George Parker Hanna, Sr. She was dedicated to faith, family and service. Marylou attended grade school at the school near the 21 Ranch and later at school district #102. She attended high school at Curtis and Mullen, graduating in 1944 from the Curtis Technical School of Agriculture. She celebrated being a Curtis Aggie and attended her class reunions. Following high school, Marylou spent two years at Kearney State Teachers College. She followed this by teaching fifth grade for two years at the Valentine Grade School. On June 8, 1947 Marylou married the love of her life, George S. Giles and was grateful to be married 46 years. To this union were born Cynthia Louise and Alyce Ann. Ranch life was her world until moving to Ainsworth in 1998, living there until moving to Cottonwood Villa and later into Sandhills Care Center until her passing on October 31, 2018. Marylou was a member of the Thedford Eastern Star and the Happy Homemaker Extension Club. Marylou and her family joined the Ainsworth United Methodist Church in 1968. She taught Adult Sunday School Classes and lead the Grief Support Group. She was also an active member in the United Methodist Women and on the Nominating Committee for the District United Methodist Women. Marylou was always eager to travel, preferably from the passenger seat. She crisscrossed the country to see her kids, grandkids and greatgrandkids participate in sports, plays and concerts. Marylou loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She read to them, played kings on the corner and baked with them. Her favorite game was Bible Trivia and was nearly impossible to beat. Her family learned from her to always give more than you take, celebrate family and live with faith. Marylou is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Louise (Malcolm) Smith of Ainsworth and Alyce Ann Clasen of Hot Springs, SD; grandchildren, George S. (Kim) Smith, Elizabeth (Justin) Berkland, Sarah Ann (Eric) Bryant, Chester M. (Andra) Smith, David Giles Clasen and Mary Hanna Clasen; great-grandchildren, Jay Kozisek Smith, Lynn Dee Smith, Elizabeth “Libby” Kay Smith, Charles Matthew Smith, William Stephenson Smith, Josie Kaylouise Smith, Aiden Camden Daniels and Adysin Hanna Clasen; brother-in-law, Joe Giles; sisters-in-law, Ruth Sullivan and Ina Jean Giles; and many nephews and nieces and their spouses. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Giles; parents, George, Sr. and Myrtle Hanna; and siblings, George Parker (Jayne) Hanna, Jr., Kathleen June (Jim) Drinkwalter, Alyce Ann Hanna and Dorothy May (Bill) Parnell. Funeral services were held November 3, 2018 at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church with Pastor Mick Thornton officiating the service. Music was provided by Marcia Speck, Lisa Wiebesiek and Elizabeth Berkland. Special selections were “The Lighthouse,” “Amazing Grace” and “There’s a Balm in Gilead.” Pallbearers were Jim Drinkwalter, Mike Parnell, Gene Giles, Randy Giles, Kerry Keys, Fritz Kokesh, Art Nelson, Al Dillenbach, Steve Govier, Rod Speck, Terry Allen and Ken Staech. A graveside service followed at Giles Cemetery near Elsmere, NE under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth. Memorials are suggested to the Ainsworth United Methodist Youth Fellowship Program, the Sandhills Shrine Club or the Shriners Hospital of Minneapolis. To leave an online condolence, visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.