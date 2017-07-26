Funeral services for Merle Talsma were held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gregory with Father Jonathan Dillon and Deacon Andrew Clark officiating. Music was provided by Geoff Smith, soloist, accompanied by Katie Opp, pianist. Granddaughters Jennifer Talsma, Kayla Begeman, Saddi Wyia, Tanya Whitney, Amber Talsma and Eliabeth Sayler were in charge of registration and flowers. Casket bearers were Keith Talsma, Kevin Talsma, Lucky Wynia, Kole Wynia, Tim Talsma, Tucker Whitney and Curtis Begeman. Honorary pallbearers were brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, Buster and Marlene Schuiling and Carol Feyereisen. Inurnment was in the Iona Cemetery with military honors. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Merle Ray Talsma was born July 21, 1934 at home on a ranch (Uncle Maine’s) west of Springfield, the son of Ray and Donia (Unruh) Talsma. Merle went to a rural country school through the eighth grade. He worked on the ranch with his father until he entered the military in 1957. While in the military Merle was stationed in Germany. Merle left the military in 1959. Merle met his wife Shirley Kreinbuhl while she was attending college in Springfield. They were married on May 8, 1959 in Chamberlain. They resided in Springfield where they had three children. In 1965 they purchased a ranch and moved to Iona. Merle had a love Hereford cattle, horses, ogs and enjoyed hunting. Merle passed away on July 19, 2017, at the age of 82 at the Avera Rosebud Country Care Center. He is survived by his children: Tim (Cindy) Talsma and their two children, Kayla (Curtis) Begeman and their daughter, Alice, and Tanya (Tucker) Whitney; Keith (Maria) Talsma and their two children, Jennifer Talsma, Kevin (Amber) Talsma and their children: Michael, Summer, Lana, Jerrit, Jabin and Elli Talsma; Sherri (Lucky) Wynia and their children, Saddi Wynia and Kole (fiancé Elizabeth Sayler) Wynia; siblings: Joyce Lukkes, Molly Nichols, Rose Adema, John (Gladys) Talsma, Pete (Tommy) Talsma, Bob (Mary) Talsma, Lyla (Dennis) Brandt, Georgia Taslma; sister-in-law Donna (Don) Straw and nephews and nieces. Merle was preceded in death by his wife Shirley; parents Ray and Donia Talsma; father and mother-in-law Walter and Alice Kreinbuhl; special friends Barney and Clara Hornstra and Frank and Dolly Kreinbuhl; brother Larry Talsma and his daughter Tanya; brother-in-laws Wayne Nichols, Con Aubert, and Max Kreinbuhl.