Merlin Scholtes, 82

Merlin Scholtes was born in Valentine on November 20, 1934 to Frances and Katherine Scholtes. Merlin had two sisters, Leila (dec.) and Gayleen (Stan) Lucas of California. Merlin attended school in Kilgore, graduating in 1952 and spent much time at the Elizabeth Scholtes ranch south of Nenzel. It was there that he got his start in ranching. He loved horses throughout his life. Merlin was very active in the Catholic Church. He belonged to Knights of Columbus and was a 4th degree rank. In 1981, Merlin married his wife Kathleen Gase. They enjoyed working on the ranch. In addition, they enjoyed playing cards, listing to music. Merlin enjoyed hunting and ice fishing. Later in life they enjoyed dining at the Valentine Senior Center. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his sister, Gayleen Lucas (Stan); his nephew, Blaine Lucas (Delores); his nieces, Kathy Kernin, Janet Webster, and his five grandnieces. Also surviving is cousin Glenn Clausen, with whom Merlin was particularly close. Merlin Scholtes passed away on October 1 in North Platte. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, October 5 at 10:00 MT at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nenzel. Burial followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of service arrangements.