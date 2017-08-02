Michael “Mick” Clapper, 71
Wed, 08/02/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Services are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth for Michael K. “Mick” Clapper, age 71, of Ainsworth. Mick Clapper died Saturday, July 29, 2017 at his home in Ainsworth.
Services are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth for Michael K. “Mick” Clapper, age 71, of Ainsworth. Mick Clapper died Saturday, July 29, 2017 at his home in Ainsworth.
921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234
146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946
119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467