Funeral services for Michael Boyer were held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the community hall in Winner with Pastor William Serr officiating. Pallbearers were Robert Boyer, Tom Boyer Rick Boyer and Cody Bertram. Military honors were conferred. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mike was born March 17, 1959 to Donald and Ann Louise Boyer in Altoona, PA. In 1980 he joined the 200th Engineer Guard unit and left for basic training with brothers Tom and Rick. Mike was married to Cheryl Tate. Mike adopted Becky Jo. Together they had a son, David. Later he and Cheryl divorced. Mike married Arlene Songer on January 24, 1983. With this union three sons were born, Kelly, Leonard and (RJ) Michael. They divorced in 2008. Mike worked various jobs in his lifetime. Some of which included Sioux Falls Construction, Corsica Lumber and was recently working for Duane and Amber Engebretson. He enjoyed working on cars and building things. He spent many hours with his grandchildren and enjoyed taking them camping and fishing. Mike enjoyed living in Colome, being so close with brother Tom. He passed away on October 21, 2017 in Gregory. He Mike is survived by his children: David, Harrisburg, Kelly, Sioux Falls, Leonard (Desi), Winner, (RJ) Michael (Mardell), Colome, and Becky Jo; grandchildren: Cheveyo, Akira, Ayla, Kaida, Lucian, Lincoln, Amelia, Shaun, Olivia, Priya, Terence, Cash, Caeden, Daedia, Sidney and Omni; siblings: Grace, Burke, Robin (Ron) Ashland, NE, Robert, Omaha, NE, Esther (Wade) Moser, Winner, Tom, Colome, Rick (Dawn), Armour, William (Judy) Wance, Altoona, PA and many nieces, nephews and friends. Mike was preceded in death by a grandson Lenard, brother-in-law Larry Cerney, his parents Donald and Louise, nephew David Cerney, sister Donna Beaty, all of Mike’s grandparents, Bill and Esther Boyer, Roy and Anna Weaver.