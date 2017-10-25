Michelle S. Whited, 49

Michelle Sue Daugherty Whited was born December 6, 1967 to Gale and Suzie Daugherty, in Gordon. Michelle passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on October 19, 2017, at her home in Meeker, CO. She is survived by her significant other, Ted Carson of Meeker, CO; her mom Suzie and step-dad Ed Holderness of Batesland, SD; her son Cody Futch of Sterling, CO; daughters Shantel and Kayla Whited of Meeker, CO. Grandchildren Jordyn Futch, Adalaya and Kaiddyn Conner, Layden Benson, Evelaya and Eason McFarland. Brothers Joe Fry of Chadron, Scott Fry of Hay Springs, Rod, Steve and Fred Daugherty of Valentine, Gregg Daugherty of Crookston, Jack Daugherty of Hyannis, Chuck Daugherty of North Platte, Roger and Tim Daugherty of Kearney and Darrelle of Atkinson. Sisters Jean Daugherty of Crawford and Joan Kappers of Claytonia and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Gale Daugherty, sister Sandy Daugherty and grandparents Fred and Ada Fry. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Assembly of God Church in Valentine. Holmes Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.