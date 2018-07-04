Funeral services for Mildred Brozik were held on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner with Father Jacob Boddicker officiating. The eucharistic minister was Joyce Heath, altar servers were Melanie Brozik, Megan Brozik and Matthew Brozik. Cantor was Erin Grossenburg, lector was Judy Wagner and gifts were presented by Cheryl Sperl and Al Cerny. Evelyn Rezac and Donna Brozik were in charge of the guest book and Mildred’s granddatughters were flower attendants. Music was provided by Erin Grosssenburg, soloist, accompanied by Vicki Covey, pianist. Casket bearers were Mildred’s grandsons: Ethan Brozik, David Brozik, Sean Askew, Ben Sperl, Caleb DuFrane and Brady Hanson. Honorary casket bearers were Mildred’s granddaughters: Amanda Hanson, Chelsea Price, Caitlin Brozik, Samantha Sperl, Ainsley Monize and Avery Askew. Burial was in the Winner Cemetery in Winner. Mason Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mildred Brozik was born January 1, 1927 to Dave and Anna (Novotny) Coash on a farm southwest of Winner. Mildred attended elementary school at St. Mary’s and Sunnyside. She graduated from Winner High School in 1944. After high school, she worked at State Farm Bank. On a whim, she and a couple friends moved to California to experience the big city. Her love of the farm drew her back to South Dakota, and was employed at the Tripp County Extension office. Mildred earned a teaching certificate while attending Mount Marty College in Yankton and Black Hills Teacher College. She taught on the Knippling Ranch for room and board. She married Ben Brozik of Winner on October 18, 1952. They made their home on a farm east of Winner. In 1955 they moved to a farm ten and a half miles south of Dallas where they raised their four children: Lonnie, Dave, Kathy and Cheryl. While working alongside her husband on the farm, she was also a medical transcriptionist/clerk at the Gregory Hospital for many years. In 1980 they moved back to Winner where Mildred had numerous interests. She enjoyed gardening, sharing her flowers with her neighbors, and working for Regis Inventory. After Ben died in 2002, Mildred became involved with Retired Teachers, Meals on Wheels, and volunteered at the Thrift Store in Winner for many years. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters. After many years of caring for others, Mildred became unable to care for herself. She moved to Golden Prairie Manor the summer of 2016 and began spending her days working on puzzles, playing cards and bingo with her friends. Her greatest love of all was her family. She taught her children to work hard, treat others with respect, look at the simple things in life, and always seek out the positive even in the toughest situations. Her face lit up whenever her grandchildren and great-grandchildren (the younger the better) entered the room. Mildred died at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre, South Dakota on June 21, 2018. She felt blessed to have lived 91 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Anna Coash; husband, Ben; son, Lonnie; daughter-in-law, Sue Brozik; son-in-law Rod Sperl; in-laws Mike and Katherine Brozik and many brothers and sisters-in-law. Mildred is survived by her children: Dave (Bernadine) Brozik, Kathy (Jeff) Askew, Cheryl Sperl (Al Cerny); grandchildren: Amanda (Brady) Hanson, Chelsea (Patrick) Price, Caitlin Brozik, David Brozik, Ethan Brozik, Ainsley (Joe) Monize, Sean Askew, Avery Askew, Ben (Erica) Sperl and Samantha Sperl (Caleb DuFrane); ten great-grandchildren; sister, Florence Kirkpatrick; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.