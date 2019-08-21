Mildred Louise (Carstens) Beman, the first child of Herman and Wren (Ward) Carstens was born in Valentine, NE on October 19, 1941.

Mildred’s strong Christian faith never faltered, having been grounded in her primary years as a student at Zion Lutheran School. She spent her teen years at Valentine High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1959, during which time she began her working career in the concession stand at the Drive-In Theater. Work for Mildred continued after graduation at McDonald’s Clothing Store and as a bookkeeper at Miller Brothers Auto.

After meeting at a dance, she was wed to Harry Beman Jr., son of Harry Sr. and Sophia (Lurz) Beman, on December 27, 1961. Daughters Joyce and Julie were born in the years that followed, prompting her to become a stay-at-home mom, 4-H and Girl Scout leader, and the ultimate room-mother for their grade school classroom parties.

Eventually she opened her own small bakery and crafts shop downtown. After years of this work and the toil it took on her hands, she began working at the Valentine Pharmacy until her retirement.

Mildred passed away on August 7, 2019 at Valentine, NE after suffering the past few years with Alzheimers disease. She had been a resident at Pine View Good Samaritan Center.

Mourning their loss are husband Harry Beman of Valentine, daughters Joyce (Roger) Glynn of Belvidere, SD and Julie Garner (Larry Peterson) of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren are Joyce’s children - Amber (David Johnson) of Sioux Falls, SD and Matt (Katherine Alban) of Belvidere, SD; Julie’s children - Shad (Sami) Beman of Lincoln, NE and Sean Garner of Lincoln, NE; great-grandchildren are Amber’s children - Katelyn, Alexis and Finnley; Shad’s children - Brooklyn, Braelon and Blake; and Sean’s daughter -Jessie. Also surviving are Mildred’s siblings - Kathy (Fred) Hobden of Denver, CO, Marvin Carstens of Sioux Falls, SD and Walter (Debbie) Carstens of Valentine, NE.

Welcoming Mildred to their Father’s Heavenly home are her parents, sister Martha Horst, son-in-law Rich Garner and grandson Michael Glynn.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, August 10th at the Zion Lutheran Church in Valentine. Burial followed at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of service arrangements.