Memorial services for Mildred Sorber were held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Adair, IA with Reverend Jane Shepherd officiating.

Interment of ashes was in the Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair, IA. Hockenberry Family Care, Adair, IA was in charge of arrangements.

Mildred was born on July 21, 1919, at home north of Dallas, the daughter of Clifford and Anna (Richter) Smith. She was raised around the Dallas area and graduated from Dallas High School in 1937. Mildred was united in marriage to Merlin G. Sorber in January of 1941. She and her husband moved to Iowa in 1944. They made their home in various towns including Perry, Fort Dodge, Rippey and finally Adair for more than 60 years.

She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for Merlin’s service station. After his death she was employed at Adair Feed & Grain as a bookkeeper. Mildred was active in her community and was a member of the United Methodist Church in Adair, church ladies circle, Hook & Ladder, VFW Auxiliary, Civic League, past officer of Sunnyhill Cemetery Association, and a leader for 4-H and Cub Scouts.

Mildred enjoyed entertaining the neighborhood children as well as her grandchildren. She was a great seamstress and made a quilt for each great-grandchild. Mildred also enjoyed gardening, playing cards and was an avid reader until her eyesight failed. One of the highlights of her life was accompanying her sister to Sweden for a family reunion.

Mildred Bernice Sorber, 98, of Atlantic, IA, and formerly of Adair, IA passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018 at the Heritage House in Atlantic. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin Sorber, her parents, Clifford and Anna Smith, her sons, Randy (infant), Dennis and Jerald, brothers Gerald, John, Glenn, Marvin, Robert and Clair; her sisters, Carolyn and Catherine in infancy and Lois Myers, six brothers-in-law, and three sisters-in-law.

Mildred is survived by her son, William (Sandy) Sorber of Johnstown, CO; daughter, Verlyn (Peter) Bennett of Rockport, TX; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her brothers, Lowell “Bud” (Linda) Smith of White Lake, and Donald (Rosie) Smith of Gregory; her sister-in-law, Eldora Sober-Whiton of Perry, IA; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.