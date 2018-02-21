Funeral services for Norma L. Davis, age 84 of Ainsworth, will be held on Friday, February 23, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Norma Davis passed away on Saturday, February 17th at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth. Survivors include husband, Paul Davis Jr. of Ainsworth; sons, Mick Davis and special friend Marie Corkle of O’Neill, NE and Billy Joe (Nancy) Davis of Fort Davis, TX; six grandchildren and 17-great-grandchildren; brother, Dale (Evelyn) Dishman of Utica, NE; brother-in-law, Harry Johnston of Brewster, NE; long with nieces, nephews and other family members. Visitations for Norma Davis will be held on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and continue on Friday until the time of service. Memorials have been suggested to the family for a future designation. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.