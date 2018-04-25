Funeral services for Opal Boes were held on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Burke. Burial will be at a later date. Clausen Funeral Home in Burke was in charge of arrangements. Opal Ann Boes was born August 19, 1930 at St. Charles to Darwin and Fern Wilson. She passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre on April 13, 2018 after a battle with health issues. Opal was the middle child of three and grew up on a farm south of Herrick. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Burke and was confirmed and baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Herrick as a child. At the age of fifteen, she met Naven Boes at a dance in Herrick, they dated for one year. They were united in marriage on December 13, 1946 at the Naper Lutheran Church in Naper, NE, in front of their witnesses Art and Erma Boes. To this union seven children were born. They would live on several farms within the Burke area prior to purchasing the Boes family farm from Naven’s parents in 1961. There they continued to live and raise their children until Naven’s death on September 13, 1999. After his death, she sold the farm and moved to Gregory for a short time before moving to Ft. Pierre in 2002. She worked at the Community Youth Center until suffering a stroke, while working in 2009. Some of Opal’s favorite activities included dancing with Naven, listening to music, hosting card parties for the neighbors or checkers with her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. She enjoyed all of her grandchildren’s sporting events, graduations, marriages and proms, and enjoyed watching her favorite Chicago Cubs. During her years on the farm she was known to raise large gardens of vegetables that she would use to feed her family or to sell. She also raised and butchered hundreds of chickens each year. Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Naven; her daughter, Joyce; her grandson, Steven; her great-grandson, Stetson; her parents, Darwin and Fern; her step-mother, Olive; her sister, Dorothea, her brother, Edwin; her in-laws, Jacob and Hulda Boes; nine brothers-inlaw and five sisters-in-law. Opal is survived by her children and their spouses: Twila (Kenny) Combs of Dallas; Bradley (Elaine) Boes of Rapid City; Lorna (Richard) Whiting of Gregory; Krista (Steve) Cerny of Rapid City; Douglas (Candi) Boes of Ft. Pierre; Timothy (Jen) Boes of Johnston, IA; her son-inlaw, Sonny; 21 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and three greatgreat- grandchildren; as well as many other relatives.