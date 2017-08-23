A celebration of life for Patricia Krieger was held on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at the Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home in Gregory. Inurnment was a private family service at the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Pat, the third of three daughters, was born to Roscoe and Evelyn Seabury in Yarmouth, ME, on September 7, 1931. She graduated from North Yarmouth Academy and then received her diploma in nursing from Maine General Hospital, working as a registered nurse. In 1953, she was married to Joseph Krieger and to this union five children would be born. Pat worked as a nurse until the family moved to Burton, NE in 1955. She assisted with the farm/ranch work and enjoyed raising her family, gardening, sewing, and was an avid reader. When her children were grown, she completed a nursing refresher course and returned to nursing after being away from the profession for thirty-two years. She and Joe moved to Fort Collins, CO, where she worked for ten years at the Columbine Care Center for seniors. In 1997, she retired, and they returned to the ranch. She and Joe were married 55 years. After his death, she moved to Omaha, NE, to be near family. Pat passed away in Omaha, NE, on August 13, 2017 at the age of 85. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, son Ricky, and sister Barbara Estabrook. She is survived by her sister Marjorie Estabrook and family; daughters Betsy Maryott, Kathy (Joe) Anderson, Terry (Dennis) Anderson, and son, David; seven grandchildren, and six great-grand daughters. Memorials are requested to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, a favorite of Pat’s