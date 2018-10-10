Patricia Smith Meisel

Patricia “Pat” was born to Lawrence and Grace Smith in Crete, NE on February 2, 1927. She passed away September 26, 2018. Her father died before she was one, but she adored her stepfather Lawrence McDermott. Raised in Omaha, she graduated from Benson High, attended the University of Omaha majoring in journalism.

She married Cedric Meisel in 1948, and they had three daughters. When homesteading in Alaska appeared too daunting, she and her husband started businesses in McCook and Hastings, NE related to meat supply and storage. They would move to Fort Collins, CO, where Pat and Ced co-owned and managed Country Boy Foods from1962-1974. She also worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Longmont’s Colorado Stone Company.

Like other working mothers, Pat filled many roles: seamstress, Bluebird and Campfire Girl leader, gardener, knitter and weaver. After retirement, she became an environmental activist fighting corporate hog farming near Long Pine, NE, and a community activist bringing jobs to Chadron, NE. She was a member of the Northern Colorado Yacht Club, Allenspark’s Hilltop Guild and Northern Colorado Weavers Guild.

Pat and Ced traveled to Greece, Italy, Turkey, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean and most of America. A highlight of her life with Ced was sailing the southern California coast and coastal British Columbia for two years aboard their 38’ schooner “Sundancer.”

To friends and family Pat was kind, patient, genuine, smart, openminded, interested, generous, practical and creative. In her own words, “My life has been an adventure.”

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years. Pat is survived by her children, Chris of Crawford, NE, Ann of Denver, CO and Janet Meisel-Burns (Ken Burns) of Windsor, CO.

The family encourages everyone to become an organ donor. Memorial donations may be made to DonorAlliance.org, the Larimer County Humane Society or a charity of choice.