Patrick J. Hogan, 81

Patrick James Hogan passed away peacefully in his home on November 11, 2016 in Apache Junction, AZ. Pat was born in Pender to Ira and Anna (McCray) Hogan on May 9, 1936. His parents and wife, Lorraine Hogan preceded him in death. Pat was a twin. He is survived by his older twin brother Thomas, Arthur and Charles. He also left behind his two daughters, Kathleen Hogan, and Patricia and Jerry Overley. Pat had two grandsons, Neil Coon and Austin Overley and three great grandchildren, Riley, Gunner and Matthew. Pat grew up in Valentine graduating from High School as a four year Varsity student. He worked at the newspaper, as a butcher and would travel the Midwest as a hired hand in the summers working the fields. After graduation, Pat enlisted in the Navy serving our country for eight years circling the world twice. Pat then worked for Western Electric (AT & T) until he retired at 52 years old. Pat was quite the handyman and could fix anything. He enjoyed working on cars, camping, Oakland A’s baseball and Oakland Raider football games. His favorite thing was to go to coffee numerous times a day to hang out with his buddies and tell tall tales. Pat was a member with the American Legion and the Masonics. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 28, 2017, 1:00 p.m. at Valentine Presbyterian Church, 325 N Victoria St. in Valentine. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Legion or the American Heart Foundation