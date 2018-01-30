Funeral services were held for Pearl Chambers on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner. Burial was in the Winner City Cemetery. Pearl Chambers was born on December 28, 1934 to William (Bill) and Dottie (McCloughan) Soles near Millboro. When Pearl was around six years old they moved to a different home just south of Millboro. Pearl worked for her room and board while attending Winner High School earning a high school diploma in May 1987. Pearl met Clyde Chambers of Millboro, son of Bert and Alice (Dummer) Chambers, and they were married on September 17, 1953. They made their home in Central City. Pearl worked at the Lead VA Hospital and then they moved to Emmett, ID. Charlotte Arlene was born July 29, 1954. Pearl and Clyde stayed with Ellen and Marion Goslin where Pearl worked at Jim Canning Company. April 11, 1957 Cathalene Ann was born. They moved back to Idaho for a brief time and then moved back to South Dakota where they rented a place south of Clearfield where they raised pigs and milked cows. May 19th, 1961 Sharon Eileen was born. Around 1965 Pearl and Clyde moved the family to the John Chleboun place and eventually bought it. Pearl lived there until October 2015. Pearl was a charter member and the first President of the Winner Does, two term president of the local Farmers Union, president of the America Legion Auxiliary and was a current member, life time member of the VFW, and was involved in many committees. Pearl and Clyde were always volunteering either at the VFW, Legion, or the Elks Lodge. She enjoyed being active in the community. She worked at the South Central Adjustment Training Center and Beverly Enterprises and in 1987 was selected as Employee of the Month. In 1994 Pearl started working at Coast to Coast (True Value) and worked there nearly 20 years. From the end of 2013 through October 2015 Pearl, and Clyde until his passing, lived part-time with Sharon Novotny in Sioux Falls. October 2015 Pearl moved in permanently and in June 2016 moved with the Novotnys to Anthony, FL. Pearl Chambers, 83, of Anthony, FL, formerly of Colome, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the Legacy Hospice House in Ocala, FL. Pearl is survived by her three children: Sharon (Dewey) Novotny, Cathalene (Jack) Russell, Charlotte Deaver; grandchildren: Toni and Cody Novotny, Kevin and Kelly VanMatre, Cory (Melissa) VanMatre, Jaden Russell, Darcie (Chris) Ward, Christopher Deaver, Stephanie (Shawn) Ray, Michelle Deaver, and eleven great-grandchildren; brother George Soles; sisters: Nellie Warner, Helen Michel, Ellen Goslin, and Mary Hayford. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Chambers, parents, William Soles and Dottie Jensen, one son-in-law, Wayne Deaver; brothers: Johnnie, Frank, Harold, Lewis, and Bud Soles; and sisters Velma Wilch, Ines Sharp, Anna Divine.