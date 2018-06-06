Funeral services for Phyllis Marts were held on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bonesteel City Hall in Bonesteel with Rev. Annie Henninger officiating. Lee Marts gave the eulogy and Rachelle Moore, Samatha Marts and Abigail Marts were lectors. Casket bearers were Trevor Hickens, Tra is Hickens, Bret Marts, Derik Marts, Jordan Jones, Dillon Moore, Richard Marts, Ryan Marts, Reed Marts and Talen Marts. Honorary casket bearers were all of Phyllis’ grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews. Music was provided by Bill and Ruth Sutton and Kay Don Jons. Margaret Ann Bailey was in charge of registration. Interment was in the Rosebud Cemetery in Bonesteel. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Phyllis Catherine (Lane) Marts, age 82 of Bonesteel, passed away on May 28, 2018 at the Burke Community Memorial Hospital. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on June 19, 1935 to Walter and Marie Lane with four brothers and a sister. After getting the name of an active Air Force member from her neighborhood friend, Phyllis wrote letters back and forth to Ralph Marts for two years. They met and were later married November 19, 1955. Phyllis left electricity and indoor plumbing at her Ohio home to find a home on the prairie without these necessities. They raised seven children; five boys and two girls, on the family ranch north of Bonesteel. She enjoyed attending her kids and grandkids school activities, league bowling, was an avid card player and always enjoyed a good baseball game or western movie. Phyllis was a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church and The Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. She held many offices at both the local and state levels. She worked as postmaster relief for the USPS for a number of years before retirement. Two short months ago, March 2018, Phyllis was diagnosed with Non- Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and began chemo treatments with the hope of a cure. She passed away suddenly from a cardio-pulmonary event. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph of 38 years of marriage, her father, Walter, her mother Marie, her brother, Allen (Marlys), and sister, Laura Maher (Walter). Phyllis is survived by her three brothers: Walter (Patricia), Thomas (Mary Ann), Gregory (Beverly) Lane; seven children: Lee (Beverly) Marts, Troy, OH; Dr. Pamela (Jerry) Moore, Artesian; Cliff (Brenda) Marts, Ignacio, CO; Edwin (Dr. Teresa) Marts, Winner; Mary (David) Jones, Burke; David Marts, Bonesteel and friend (Carey); Glen (Lisa) Marts, Canton, GA; 22 grandchildren: Bret (Vanessa) Marts; Rachelle and Dillon Moore; Tiffany, Janelle, Erin, Richard, Kelly, Ryan (Tessa) and Reed Marts; Trevor and Travis Hickens; Samantha and Abigail Marts; Suzanne (Joel) Jones Pranger, Lindsey (Joseph) McCarthy and Jordan Jones; Kelsi (Bryan) Fuentes, Derik (Bianca) and Karli Marts; Talen and Teegan Marts and eight great-grandchildren