Randy Lee Eickhoff, 72, of Burleson, passed away on July 28, 2018.

Memorial Services: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 9, 2018 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Burleson. Visitation: 6:00 -8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 2, 2018, Mountain Valley Funeral Home, Joshua. Burial: Monday, August 13 : 10:00 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery, 20901 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sturgis, SD 57785

Randy was born to Raymond and Eldina (Jeitz) Eickhoff, November, 27, 1945. He was an Army Veteran and received a Silver Star for Gallantry during his service in the Vietnam War. Randy was a celebrated author and storyteller. He wrote and published over 30 books, poems, and short stories one of which was placed in the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, OK. Randy was many things, but most important was his role as a father-not only to his children, Leone and Randy Roger, but also to the many students he taught over the 25 years. He taught with passion which inspired many students to join in his love of reading and writing.

Survivors: daughter, Leone Eickhoff and fiancée Mike Gentry; son, Randy Roger Eickhoff and wife, Susan; brother, Kip Eickhoff and wife Tina; grandchildren, Mathew Eickhoff, Alexandra Eickhoff, Kathryne Lewis, Hailey Lewis, Stephen Lewis, Shea Eickhoff; great-grandchildren, Julian Eickhoff, Florence Lewis; numerous loving extended family and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Madelaine Lewis.